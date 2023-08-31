Week 2 preview: Refugio vs. CC London

Refugio Bobcats (0-1)
vs. CC London Pirates (1-0)
Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium
Last meeting: Refugio 39-6 in 2022
Last week: Refugio lost 43-36 to Hitchcock. London won 33-7 over Bishop.
The Class 3A Division I Pirates are coming off an impressive win over Bishop in which they jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead. London used a balanced attack with quarterback Alexander Manning passing for 119 yards and one touchdown, and running back Jake Le rushing for 59 yards and two TDs.
Refugio dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the recent Dave Campbell Texas Football Class 2A Division I rankings after its 43-36 loss to Hitchcock, which moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Class 3A Division I poll. The Bobcats moved the ball well against Hitchcock during the first three quarters, but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. Kelan Brown passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan King rushed for 86 yards and two TDs.
Refugio is listed as a 44-point favorite over the Pirates by DCTF. The Bobcats seek to get out of this game with no significant injuries as they host the No. 3 Edna Cowboys next week.
Prediction: Refugio 42-13.