Week 1: Woodsboro Eagles vs. Bloomington Bobcats

Bloomington Bobcats (3-7 in 2022)
at Woodsboro Eagles (4-6 in 2022)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Coach Aaron Houston Stadium
Last meeting: Bloomington won 26-23 in 2022
Woodsboro will unveil its new Slot-T offense.
The Eagles return 14 starters, including junior QB/CB Layton Niemann, who compiled 1,653 total yards and 13 TDs last season.
Senior running backs TK Morgan and Glen Giddens look to get plenty of carries in the new offense.
Bloomington has 16 starters back and will count on seniors Cebron Taylor and Sean Darby to be their playmakers.
The Eagles will need to play ball-control offense to pull this one out.
Prediction: Woodsboro 19-13