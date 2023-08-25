Week 1: Refugio Bobcats vs. Hitchcock Bulldogs

Hitchcock Bulldogs (11-2 in 2022)
at Refugio Bobcats (14-2 in 2022)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.,
Jack Sportsman
Bobcat Stadium
Last meeting: Hitchcock won 49-12 in 2022
The Refugio Bobcats have been waiting for this rematch since making the long bus ride back from Hitchcock in 2022.
The Bulldogs took a surprisingly dominating 49-12 win over Refugio. The Bobcats bounced back to win 14 straight games and reach the Class 2A Division I final.
Hitchcock is the first of five DCTF preseason Top 25 teams on the Bobcats’ schedule. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A Division I and return 19 starters from last season’s regional semifinalist team.
Senior WR/DB Damien McDaniel is one of the top two-way players in the state. He has verbally committed to UNLV, but has received offers from Oregon, Mississippi and other Power 5 programs.
Junior dual-threat quarterback Lloyd Jones III is already rated a three-star prospect and guided Hitchcock to its second straight 7-on-7 state title in June. he passed for 2,836 yards and 36 TDs in 2022.
Refugio is No. 1 in DCTF’s preseason Class 2A Division I poll. The Bobcats are still smarting from their 54-28 loss to Hawley in the state championship game.
Refugio has 17 starters back, including Texas A&M-bound WR/DB Ernest Campbell. The Campbell and McDaniel one-on-one matchups will be interesting to watch.
Other top returners for the Bobcats are senior free safety Isaiah Avery (155 tackles, five interceptions in 2022), senior linebacker Kaleb Brown (150 tackles, 25 TFL), junior running back Jordan King (1,205 yards rushing, 21 TDs), senior linebacker Chai Whitmire (135 tackles), and junior quarterback Kelan Brown (2,607 yards passing, 31 TDs).
The Bobcats will need to match Hitchcock’s athleticism, avoid a slow start, and feed off their home field advantage if they want to have a chance.
Prediction: Refugio 31-29