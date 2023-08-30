Week 1 recap: Refugio vs. Hitchcock

Refugio coach Jason Herring may have never felt better about his team after a loss.
Herring’s Bobcats, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A Division I, led the Hitchcock Bulldogs, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A Division I, for most of the game on Aug. 25, twice building 12-point leads in the second half.
But the athleticism and depth of the Bulldogs enabled them to score 22 fourth-quarter points, including 15 in a span of 2:47, to pull out a 43-36 victory over Refugio in the season opener for both teams at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
“The average person has no idea how well we played to make that game that close,” Herring said after the game. “They’ve got four Division I players going to Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and UNLV. I couldn’t be happier with our kids. The only thing that would have been better is if we would have found a way to pull it off. But our kids played their guts out.”
Hitchcock quarterback Lloyd Jones III, rated a three-star recruit by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, passed for 148 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 156 yards and one TD.
Jones’ 49-yard touchdown run with 5:24 left in the game and 2-point pass to Kelshaun Johnson tied the game at 36-all. On Hitchcock’s next possession, Jones found Bryce Dorsey open on a crossing pattern for a 30-yard TD pass play. Adrian Flores’ extra point put the Bulldogs up 43-36 with 3:47 remaining.
Refugio wasn’t able to mount a comeback.
“I’m not making excuses, but in the end, they were fresh because they two-platoon their players,” Herring said. “Our kids had to fight their guts out on both sides of the ball. Hitchcock is a great, great ballclub. I don’t know if we’ll see anything like them.”
The Bobcats jumped out to a 12-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Ernest Campbell took a Kelan Brown pass and weaved through Hitchcock defenders for a 54-yard TD pass play with 8:19 left in the first quarter.
Refugio’s Noel Cabrera recovered a Bulldog fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up Jordan King’s 14-yard TD run with 7:19 still to go in the first quarter.
“We caught some breaks. Last year, we didn’t catch any breaks,” Herring said. “They had a lot of bad things happen.”
Hitchcock got on the board when linebacker Kolten Cantrell picked off a Kelan Brown pass and raced 65 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
But Refugio answered with a 75-yard drive that ended with King bulling into the end zone from 5 yards out and building the Bobcats’ lead to 20-7.
The Bulldogs cut their deficit to 20-14 on a 4-yard TD pass from Jones to Johnson with 7:56 left before halftime.
Refugio seized the momentum early in the second half as Kaleb Brown scored on a 10-yard run with just 1:12 elapsed in the third quarter. The Bulldogs answered with a 19-yard TD pass from Jones to Dorsey just 1:52 later.
Refugio answered with a 24-yard touchdown pass play from Kelan Brown to Chai Whitmire before Hitchcock retaliated with a 31-yard Jones-to-Dorsey scoring strike.
The Bobcats appeared to have inched closer to clinching a victory as Kelan Brown made a 31-yard field goal to expand Refugio’s lead to 36-28 with 6:43 to go in the game.
But that’s when Jones took over.
“There’s a reason Texas Tech and everybody else in the country wants him,” Herring said.
“We didn’t have any answer for their speed on the edge at the end. We were just too tired. But if you would have told me before the game we would have played this team like this, I would have taken it. I don’t want to lose, but to have a tie game with four minutes left in the game, I would have told you you were crazy.”
King rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Kelan Brown completed 11 of 20 passes for 234 yards and two TDs.
Herring praised his players for their effort after the game.
“Last year, we got embarrassed,” Herring said. “They had the same team this year and we had the same team. This year, we were in it all the way until a minute left.”
Herring said the game confirmed what he originally believed about his team.
“My team is what I thought they were,” Herring said. “They are a bunch of kids with high character and they’re going to play their guts out. It doesn’t matter if they might be overmatched.”
The Bobcats will host the Corpus Christi Lindon Pirates (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
