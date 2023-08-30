Tent revival in Sinton on Sept. 1-2

New Life Church in Beeville will host a tent revival Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2, at 7 p.m. in Sinton on N. Odem Street behind the courthouse.
The public is invited to come and experience miracles, healing and deliverance.
New Life Church in Beeville will host a tent revival Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2, at 7 p.m. in Sinton on N. Odem Street behind the courthouse.
The public is invited to come and experience miracles, healing and deliverance.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.