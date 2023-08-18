Southern gospel band to perform in Woodsboro

Faith United Church, located at 405 Wood Avenue in Woodsboro, will host the Southern Gospel band Appointed by Grace at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Admission is free. A love offering will be taken.
For more information, call 515-779-4117.
