Refugio turns back Edna in double overtime

The Refugio Bobcats denied an Edna 2-point try in the second overtime to take a 42-41 non-district win over the Cowboys on Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
After Refugio scored a touchdown and added the extra point in the second overtime to go up 42-35, the Cowboys quickly answered with a touchdown and then went for the victory with their 2-point attempt.
The win improved Refugio, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A Division I, to 2-1 on the season. Edna, the third-ranked team in Class 3A Division I, fell to 2-1.
Read more about the Bobcats' victory at STexasnews.com.
