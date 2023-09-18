Refugio remains No. 2 in Class 2A Division I poll

The Refugio Bobcats stayed at No. 2 in the latest Class 2A Division I football poll released Monday by Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.
Refugio (3-1) was awarded a 2-0 forfeit win over Bishop on Friday.
Timpson, which beat Waskom 63-12 on Friday, remained at No. 1. The rest of the Top 10 are Tolar (3-1), Cooper (3-1), Stratford (4-0), Centerville (3-1), Hawley (3-1), Beckville (3-1), Sonora (4-0) and Crawford (2-1).
Refugio opens District 15-2A Division I play Thursday night when it hosts Bloomington (3-1) at 7:30 p.m.
