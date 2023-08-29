Refugio PD officer fired by town council

A female Refugio police officer who was placed on unpaid administrative leave in July has had her employment terminated by the Town of Refugio.
During its Aug. 8 meeting, the town council voted unanimously, upon the recommendation of Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz, to fire Helen McClary.
After meeting in executive session for over an hour, alderman Dale Skrobarcek made the motion to terminate McClary’s employment and alderman Leonard Anzaldua seconded the motion.
Diaz said McClary violated department policy and received a “general discharge” under the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s separation of licensee standards.
