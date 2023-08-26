Refugio falls to Hitchcock in opener

The seventh-ranked Hitchcock Bulldogs overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down the top-ranked Refugio Bobcats 43-36 in the season opener for both teams on Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
Refugio looked to have taken control of the game with 1:45 left in the third quarter when Chai Whitmire snared a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kelan Brown to take a 33-21 lead.
But Hitchcock quarterback Lloyd Jones III answered at the 11:25 mark of the fourth quarter with a 31-yard TD pass to Bryce Dorsey to close the gap to 33-28.
After a 37-yard field goal by Kelan Brown with 6:43 left built the Bobcats' lead to 36-28, Hitchcock quickly responded with a 50-yard TD run quarterback by Jones with 5:24 remaining. Jones and Kelshaun Johnson connected on a 2-point conversion pass to tie the game at 36-all.
After forcing a Refugio three-and-out, Jones and Dorsey connected again, this time on a 35-yard touchdown pass play with 3:47 to go in the game. Adrian Flores' extra point provide the final 43-36 score.
Class 2A Division I Refugio took an early 12-0 lead with a pair of touchdowns in a two-minute span. Ernest Campbell caught a screen pass from Kelan Brown and zig-zagged through the Bulldogs' defense for a 54-yard pass-run TD with 8:19 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcats' Noel Cabrera recovered a Hitchcock fumble on the ensuing kickoff. With 7:19 still remaining in the first quarter, Jordan King rambled 26 yards for a touchdown.
The Class 3A Division I Bulldogs got on the board on Refugio's next offensive possession as linebacker Kolten Cantrell picked off a Kelan Brown screen pass and raced 65 yards untouched for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
Hitchcock took its first lead at 14-12 on its next possession as Jones weaved through the Bobcats' defense on a 50-yard TD run at the 10:17 mark of the second quarter.
Refugio answered with a 75-yard drive that ended on a King 5-yard touchdown run. Isaiah Avery added a 2-point run to send the Bobcats into halftime with a 20-14 lead.
Kaleb Brown's 10-yard TD run with 9:48 left in the third quarter padded the Bobcats' lead to 26-14. Hitchcock answered with. 4-yard YD pass from Jones to Johnson to cut the deficit to 26-21 before Whitmire's acrobatic touchdown reception put Refugio back up by 12 points.
