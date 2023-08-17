Refugio County fire burns 16 acres

The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department was one of a dozen agencies that responded to a large grass/brush fire on Farm-to-Market Road 774 in Refugio County on Wednesday.
The fire burned approximately 16 acres, according to RVFD Chief Ronnie Williams. No structure damage was reported. According to Williams, the fire started from vehicle exhaust.
The Texas A&M Forestry Service was requested initially, but the request was canceled after the fire was under control.
Other agencies assisting in extinguishing the fire were volunteer fire departments from Bayside, Tivoli, Lamar, Fulton, Rockport, Woodsboro, Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Austwell, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office and Refugio County Emergency Management Coordinator.
