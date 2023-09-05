One person injured in crash in Woodsboro

One person was transported to a Corpus Christi hospital by helicopter on Tuesday morning after a Western Star truck tractor towing a trailer veered off U.S. Highway 77 near Locke Street in Woodsboro.
According to Texas Department of Public safety Sgt. Rob Malloy, the truck was hauling a Stoughton trailer and traveling southbound in the outside line at approximately 7:07 a.m. when the crash occurred.
The driver of the truck, Harjot Singh, 24, of Ontario, Canada, said a bug flew in the cab of the truck and into one of his eyes, causing the vehicle to leave its lane and strike the guardrail before traveling into the grass and crashing through a fence.
Amtoj Singh, 32, was asleep in sleeper berth of the vehicle and not restrained, according to Malloy. He sustained serious in the crash and was transported to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi.
The DPS is still investigating the incident.