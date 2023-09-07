Sandra (Sandee) Kay Farek, 68, lost her courageous battle with cancer on September 3, 2023 with her loving husband, William “Willie” Farek by her side in Refugio, Texas. Sandee was born August 11, 1955, in Refugio, Texas.
She leaves a legacy of courage, strength and love. Sandee is survived by her husband William “Willie” Farek of Refugio; mother Bonnie Arlene Gregory of Refugio; sister Linda Barnes of Refugio; brother Thomas (Diane) Gregory of Inez; sons Robert (Angela) Thompson of Snyder, James (Kim) Thompson of Refugio, Stephen (Jacque) Thompson of Corpus Christi, Michael (Mary Jane) Thompson of Woodsboro; William (Adriana) Ray Farek Jr. of Point Comfort; daughter Barbara (Tom) Mitcham of Dickinson; 25 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Ernest Eugene Gregory and brother John Edward Gregory. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the Gregory Family Cemetery.
