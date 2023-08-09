Richard R. Perez, 72, passed away August 2, 2023. He was born January 17, 1951 to the late Poncho and Ramona R. Perez.
He is survived by his sisters Becky (Eddie) Garza, Ofelia Valle and Amelia Perez; brothers Frank Perez, Joe (Elia) Perez and Jimmy Perez.
A Rosary will be recited Thursday, August 10, 2023, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377.