Richard Firova, Jr. 65, passed away on August 12, 2023. He was born September 3, 1957, to the late Richard and Anita Firova.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Alfred Firova and sister Diana Firova. He is survived by his sons Daniel (Sarah) Keith, Richard Firova III; daughters Pauline (Leo) Hernandez, Jodie Garcia, Angela, Roxanne (John) Keith and Monique Firova; sisters Ida Cisneros, Lorri and Anna, 24 grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Michael Firova, Ray Firova, Paul Valenzuela, Alfred Firova Jr. Andre Firova, Juan “Leo” Hernandez, Juan Cano, Oscar Meza, Jr., and Steven Gutierrez. Honorary pallbearers Marcus Firova, Daniel Keith, Matthew Sandoval, Nicholas Keith, Steven “Eli” Nieto, Joe Medina, Jerry Cano and Stephen Meza.
A rosary will be recited Friday. August 18, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 Our Lady of Refuge at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.