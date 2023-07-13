Patsy Ruth Williamson, 93, of Refugio, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2023.
Patsy was born on November 3, 1929, in Ada, Oklahoma to Nellie Othel Ramsey and Christian Donald Wood. She moved to Refugio in 1932 with her parents who opened a tailor shop during the oil boom. She attended school in Refugio and graduated in 1940 when she was just 16 years old. She attended business school in San Antonio and returned home to work for her dad.
In May of 1948, Patsy married Paul Howard Williamson. They went on to have three children: Vickie Kay, Benjamin Paul, and Barbara Jean. Patsy was an excellent wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and was especially accomplished as a seamstress, cook and pie maker. Patsy was very family oriented and very invested in the lives of her loved ones. She was fortunate to have wonderful, life-long friends that she enjoyed spending time with. She attended First Baptist Church of Refugio and was a member of the Ladies Fidelis Sunday School class.
Patsy was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Paul Williamson, her parents, Nellie and Christian Donald Wood, and her husband, Paul Howard Williamson.
Patsy leaves behind her two daughters, Vickie (Dwight) Eubanks of San Marcos and Barbara (John) Harkins of Goliad. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Jimmy Barger of Salem, Oregon, Lisa Jones of Refugio, Blake (Amy) Eubanks of Woodsboro, Jenny (Tory) Scott of Austin and Shelton (Cheryl) Eubanks of New Braunfels. She has eleven great grandchildren: Paul Wilson (Monica) Higdon, Troy Eubanks, Delainey Jones, Chance Eubanks, Emily Jones, Phyllis Eubanks, Dylan Eubanks, Kinley Eubanks, and Kendall Barger.
Pallbearers will be Mark Kelley, Mando Villarreal, Martin Rosas, Brandon Azevedo, Tory Scott and Mark Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Williamson, Winston Moore, Dale Tucker, Eugene Vander Stucken, Glen Randall, Gene Broome and Tommy Ladewig.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Refugio on Tuesday, July 18th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made to Compassion International or St. Jude Research Hospital, organizations that were dear to Patsy’s heart, or any organization/church that supports children.
