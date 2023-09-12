Maxine Carol Williams, 81, passed away September 9, 2023. She was born June 22, 1942 in Taft, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents Albert Van Ness Sr. and Maddie Hobbs Van Ness; husband Levi Williams; sisters Janice Borden, Norma Lee Talbott and Linda Maxwell; brothers Albert Van Ness, Jr. and Donnie Van Ness.
Maxine is survived by her children Brenda (David) Williams Schumann, Wes (Brenda) Williams and Ronnie (Pam) Williams. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Schumann, Jason Lee, Tyler Williams, Ryan Williams, Kyle Smith, Kelly Bernal.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery; Refugio, Texas.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334