It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Mary Linda Wills of Refugio, Texas. Mary Linda passed away on Sunday, August 13, at the age of 73. She was born on September 1, 1949, in Refugio to Jessie and Estella Gonzales.
Mary Linda was a loving wife, mother, daughter, cousin, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend that everyone knew as Nana. She loved visiting on the phone with family and friends and enjoyed sitting on her front porch with her life-long partner and husband Cleatus Eugene Wills (Sonny). Her favorite pastime was getting up on Friday mornings to get ready for Refugio Bobcat football. She attended every game thru the years enjoying watching her son, grandsons, nephews, and relatives play the game that she loved so much as well as her loving daughters that played in the band.
All though she is no longer with us, her spirit lives through the great memories she created and the love she created with her family and friends.Mary Linda (Nana) will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Although our hearts ache deeply, we will find solace in knowing she is at peace and watching us from above.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jessie and Estella Gonzales; daughters Prescilla Hernandez Wills, and Jennifer Villarreal Berlanga. She is survived by husband, Cleatus Eugine Wills of Refugio; daughters Tammy Gonzales (Victoria), Kimberly Wills (Refugio), Tina Villareal Springs (Arthur) of Kerrville; son Dexter Gonzales Wills (Priscilla) of Corpus Christi; sister Diana Perez (Fernando) of Bloomington; brothers Jessie Gonzales (Diana) of Woodsboro; Johnny Gonzales (Rosie) of Refugio; step sister Patsy Anzaldua (Refugio); and first grandchild Destinee Rae Gonzales (Inez) of Refugio whom she raised like a daughter, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 20th, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio Texas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 21st, at St. James Catholic church in Refugio, Texas at 10:00 a.m.
Celebration of Life will be was held Saturday, August 19th, at 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at a Little Britt of Heaven in Refugio Texas. Palbearers: Farrell Flowers, Josh Wills, Gayton Wills, Cadence Wills, Thomas Garcia, John Perez, Fernando Perez Jr., Jeff Perez and Jeremy Perez honorary pallbearers: Cody Berlanga, Dexter Gonzales II, Cedric Wills, Omari Turner, and the Mighty Refugio Bobcat football team.