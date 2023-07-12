Juanita Ruiz Garcia, 92 years of age, of Refugio, TX went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ on July 11, 2023, after a brief illness. Juanita was born October 26, 1930, in Ricardo, Texas, to Francisco and Tomasa (Zapata) Ruiz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delfino Garcia, both of her parents, two sons, Jesse Garcia, and Jaime Garcia, one great-grandson, two brothers, Polo Flores and Lupe Ruiz, four sisters Maria Cortez, Teadosa Mauricio, Dominga Garcia, and Francisca Suarez.
Juanita is survived by two sons, Jose Garcia (Joanne) of Worcester, MA, Joel Garcia (Leticia) of Refugio, TX, two daughters, Dora Encina (Ricky) of Essex, MD, and Dahlia Smith (Russell) of Woodsboro, TX, and one sister, Consuelo Garcia of Goliad, TX, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Thursday, July 13, 2023, Holy Cross Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, 361-526-4334