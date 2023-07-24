John Knott Jr. was born on August 24, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas, to John and Lota Knott.
He graduated from Peacock Military Academy in San Antonio in 1953. John enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1954 and went off to San Diego, California. He returned to San Antonio after his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1962, and met the love of his life, Gladys. The two married on December 27, 1965.
John and his father owned and operated a Laundromat and Cleaners in San Antonio for several years. John then took a job as a salesman with Alamo Iron Works. He and Gladys moved to Refugio in April of 1972 to make it easier for him to work in this area. John worked for Alamo Iron Works until August of 1985, and then went to work for the O’Connors as a security guard until his retirement.
John is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Flieller Knott. His children, Lisa (Ronnie) Williams and John (Mercedes) Knott, his sister Nancy Atwood, his grandchildren Malaise, Kaitlyn (Wayne), Joseph, Olivia, and great granddaughter Brenna. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Chambers, Gary Wright, Glen Butler, Joseph Knott, Darren Thompson, and Michael Teer. Honorary pallbearers are Sidney Pullin, Scott Thompson, Felix Sanchez, Richard Perez, Ruben Garcia, Kenneth Beckmann Jr., and members of the Mike N. Loosemore Marine Corps League.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
We would like to thank the staff at Mission Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation for their love and care of John.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas (361) 526-4334.