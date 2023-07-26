Janet Kay Gilliam Mathieu was born August 7, 1945, in Refugio, TX to James Ulon (Jug) Gilliam and Winnie Mae Winsor. On Saturday, July 22, 2023, she went to be with the angels peacefully while in her own bed at home after a courageous battle with COPD and fibromyalgia.
Janet worked many jobs as an adult. One of her first major accomplishments was becoming the first female property manager in Corpus Christi at the Petroleum Tower. She remained in the real estate field and ended her career being partners in Lakeshore Commercial Services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, James Dean Mathieu, her son, Sean Edward, her mother-in-law, Gladys Barnes, her brothers, Jack Allen Simmons, and Jerry Winsor Simmons.
She is survived by her son, Robert Sprague Mathieu and his wife, Heather Cirner, her daughter, Kellie Elizabeth Mathieu, her grandson Mitchell Edward Mathieu, and her sister Deanna Hubbard and various cousins and nieces and nephews.
Janet had a love for gambling. She was a very lucky player of Texas Hold ‘Em and loved playing the slots. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, spending time with her family and being in charge. She had played with the same Bunco group since the 70s. She sold Tupperware in the 70s, learned belly dancing, tap dancing & painting and was a very sharp businesswoman. She kept lifelong friends. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Special thanks to Nurses on Wheels Hospice staff.
Visitation and Rosary will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Moore’s Funeral Home 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, TX 78377. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, TX, with interment immediately following at Mount Calvary cemetery in Refugio, TX.