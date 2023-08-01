Gregory John Loring, Sr., 70, of Bay City passed away July 28, 2023. He was born March 13, 1953 in Salina, Kansas to the late Russell Atkinson Loring, Jr. and Bernadette Marie Netardus Loring.
When you hear of hard working, loyal, dedicated, talented and just all around good, you’re talking about Greg. He was a man of his word and was someone you could always count on to give more than 100%. He was married to the love of his life, Sherry for 42 years, he worked in the pipeline field for 47 years and spent the rest of his time dedicated to being an amazing dad and pawpaw. He was a family man that loved both sides of his family dearly. He loved to two step to good ole country music, spend time playing and coaching baseball and softball, taking care of Sherry including keeping her beverage of choice full and being the best friend, coworker, husband, dad and pawpaw he could be. He taught all 4 of his grandkids to ride a bike, play catch, swing a golf club and many other numerous things. If he wasn’t inside, you could find him piddling in the garage and fixing things around the house. He was known for being outside working in the yard to make it the best looking one on the street or cleaning windshields and lights and making sure the fluids were filled in the vehicles. He thought of everybody and everything all the time. One of the most selfless people you’d ever meet. I think we are all better people from knowing and being around Greg. He will be greatly missed by all, but we can take comfort in knowing we have an amazing guardian angel watching over all of us.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Patricia McAllister.
Survivors include his wife Sherry Lynn Henry Loring; daughter Bridget Loring; son Gregory Loring, Jr. and wife Audrey; sisters, Christi Kelley and Joyce Hawes; brothers Billy Loring and Jimmy Loring; grandchildren Easton Loring, Tenley Loring, Addison Loring and Hudson Loring; his mothers-in-law Billie Jean Coker and Loretta Henry; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services were held August 1, 2023 at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Interment took place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers were Lee Putnam, Steve Schaefer, John Stolle, Alan Priem, William Jordan and Tommy Morrison, Jr. At his request, his grandsons served as honorary pallbearers.
