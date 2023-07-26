Francisco Hernandez, Jr., 86, passed away July 23, 2023. He was born in Woodsboro, Texas on September 30,1936 to the late Francisco and Diamantina Hernandez, Sr. Served in the United States Army, retired from Reynolds Metal Co. in 1998, Woodsboro I.S.D. School board member for 15 years, member of the G.I. Forum, Little League manager and president and member of St. Therese Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clemente M. Hernandez and Nabor Hernandez; sisters Lola H. Silvas and Amelia Lopez. He is survived by his wife Olivia Hernandez of Woodsboro; sons Frank (Leslie) Hernandez of New Braunfels, Donald (Lisa) Hernandez of Rowlett and John Hernandez of El Paso; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Frank A. Hernandez, Jr., Max Hernandez, Tyler Hernandez, Joshua Hernandez, Casey Hernandez, Mario Hernandez; Honorary pallbearers will be Drew Hernandez, Cameron Hernandez and Xena Hernandez.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, July 27, 2023, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377.