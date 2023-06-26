Memorial services for Dorothy Sue George, 74, of Belton will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 AM, Saturday, July 8,2023 at Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville.
Mrs. George died Friday, June 23, 2023 in a Belton Assisted Living Center.
Mrs. George was born July 24, 1948 in Sinton, the daughter of Herbert Henry and Stella Marie (Heinlien) Olson. She taught piano for many years in south and central Texas including private lessons and at The University of Mary Hardin Baylor. She was also the music director and organist at First Lutheran Church in Temple, St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include two sons Rodney David Ashcraft and Joseph Lamar George; one sister Doris Lutenbacher and two grandchildren. Wyatt George and Waylon George.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.