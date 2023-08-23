Doris Dickinson Ethridge passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Doris was born in 1917 on Galveston Island, Texas. She loved her life as a BOI in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School. While attending the University of Texas at Austin, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and met her husband Lawrence Ethridge, Jr. She received her Bachelor of Science degree and teaching certificate and taught school for a short time. She and Lawrence were married in 1941 and over the years they lived in Austin, Corpus Christi, Aspen, Wimberly, and Lakeway.
Doris was known as Dickey to her family and friends and later as Meme to her grand- and great-grandchildren. Dickey loved a life of travel, art and music. She had a lovely singing voice and played the guitar, piano, and organ.
Her passion for art led her to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree at Corpus Christi State University (now Texas A&M CC). She excelled at sculpture and acrylics and continued painting even in her last days. Her vibrant artwork remains a prized possession in many of our homes.
Dickey was not one to sit still – she often said the key to life was to “Just keep moving” and she did! She was very involved in civic and social activities including as a board member for The Junior League of Corpus Christi, The Women’s Shelter of Corpus Christi, The Coastal Bend Mental Health Association, and The Robert L. Moore Community Center. She was a former member of President’s Council – Corpus Christi State University, and a member of The Texas Arts Alliance, The Art Community Center, The Southwest Sculpture Society, and The Scholastic Arts Award Regional Advisory Committee. She served on the Board of Directors for The Voluntary Action Center of the Coastal Bend, and on The Board of Trustees for both The Creative Arts Center and The Art Museum of South Texas; was a past president for The Cotillion Club, The Charity League, and Patrons of the Order of de Pineda; and a founding member and past president of Las Donas de la Corte. Her service extended to Galveston as a member of the UTMB Development Board and the UTMB President’s Cabinet.
Dickey was a social butterfly and enjoyed hosting events, playing cards and games with friends, and telling (quite accurately) her fantastic stories. She was an avid reader and took up audiobooks after her eyesight began to fail - at one count we determined she had listened to over 800! She also had a deep faith and was a long-time member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Corpus Christi.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Edward Ethridge, Jr. her son, Lawrence Edward Ethridge, III, and her parents Esther Freda John Dickinson and Grady Norris Dickinson.
Dickey is survived by her daughter Lawren Ethridge Bradford and son-in-law Fredrick J. Bradford, granddaughter, Lawren Bradford Coope and her husband, James G. Coope, and great granddaughter, Ripley Lawren Coope. Stephanie, Casey, Regan, and Colin Hannigan were a blessing to her in later life and she cherished them as her grand- and great-grandchildren. The family is also forever grateful to Auda Montalvo, her helper of over 30 years, for her love and friendship.
A private burial will be held, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and son in the family cemetery in Woodsboro, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77554, or by calling 409.740.1919. Online memorials may be made in Doris (Dickey) Ethridge’s name by visiting https://www.galvestonhumane.org/donate.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, TX 78377; 361-526-4334
Moore