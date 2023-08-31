Woodsboro – Dominga Garcia Escobar passed away August 24, 2023. She was 85.
Dominga was born January 16, 1938 in Cameron County, Texas to Miguel and Trinidad Garcia. Dominga grew up in Santa Rosa and Lyford, but spent most of life living in Woodsboro. She married Juan on April 26, 1957; they were married for 66 years. Dominga was a homemaker and loving mother. She was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness and member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Woodsboro. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death are her sons: Juan Escobar, Jr., David Escobar and Rene Escobar; parents: Miguel and Trinidad Garcia; brothers: Francisco Garcia and Carlos Garcia: son-in-law: David Chapa; daughter-in-law: Catherine Hardin Escobar.
Survivors include her husband: Juan Escobar from Woodsboro, Texas; sons: George Escobar (Jenna) from Sinton, Texas, Daniel Escobar (JoAnn) from Beeville, Texas and Ramiro Escobar (Crystal) from Woodsboro, Texas; daughter: Yolanda Escobar Chapa from Sinton, Texas; 7 grandchildren: Brianna Chapa Garcia, Ylianna Chapa, David Chapa, Jr., Brittany G. Escobar, Rebecca D. Escobar, Joshwa Escobar and Michael R. Escobar; 2 great-grandchildren: Brylee E. Chapa and Izabella R. Garcia; brothers: Genaro Garcia (Tomasa) and Jose Garcia (Yolanda) both from Harlingen, Texas; sisters: Paulina Wilson from Woodsboro, Texas, Celia Gonzalez (Jose) from Santa Rosa, Texas and sister-in-law: Cathy Garcia from Houston, Texas.
Thank you to the hospice staff of Exclusive Home Health and Hospice from Beeville, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 2, 2023, 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 731 W. Fourth Street in Sinton, Texas.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.