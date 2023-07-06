On June 25, 2023 our Lord Jesus Christ called David Lopez of Woodsboro, Texas to be with his mother and father in heaven. He was born March 5, 1959 in Refugio, Texas to the late Jesus and Adelaida Lopez. David passed peacefully in his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, nephews Roland, Joe Ray, Alfred Lopez and Michael Nunez, his sister-in-law Irma Lopez.
He is survived by his sons Jovan Garcia of Beeville, TX, David (Miranda) Lopez Jr, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Justin Lopez of Woodsboro and daughter Alejandra Lopez (Jacob) Elizalde of Beeville, grandchildren Sam Riza and Erin Lopez.
He also leaves behind his sisters Anita Boyd of Big Foot, Adelaida Lopez Sanchez of San Antonio, Adelfina (Roy) Cisneros of Woodsboro and Alice (Gilbert) Sylva of Austin; brothers Juan (Minnie) Lopez of Big Foot, Joe Raul (Sylvia) Lopez of Glenn Heights, Henry (Connie) Lopez of Red Oak, Armando (Margie) Lopez of Woodsboro, Jesse (Christy) Lopez of Woodsboro and Mickey (Carol) Lopez of Dallas. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Family visitation was held Sunday July 2 from 4 – 5 p.m., with public visitation from 5:00 - 7 p.m. Holy Rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio. Funeral mass was celebrated Monday July 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro with burial following at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Pallbearers were his sons Jovan Garcia and David Lopez Jr., Martin Rosales, Jacob Elizalde, Samuel Barron and Daniel Sanchez.