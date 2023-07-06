Daniel Lara,71, passed away July 3, 2023. He was born September 6, 1951, in Refugio, Texas to the late Leonel and Celestina Lara. Daniel retired after many years with The Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Amelia Lara; sister, Janie Saenz; brother, Rudy Lara. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Castellano and Kristina Lara; brother, Chris (Jennifer) Lara; sisters, Frances (Alfred) Valenzuela, Esther Pena, Susie (Mike) Perez, Crystal (Michael Brown) Moya; and 4 grandchildren, Austin Moya, Kendall Castellano, Loren Castellano and Trey Castellano.
A Rosary will be recited Friday, July 7, 2023, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334