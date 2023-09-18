Barbara Ann Williams

, born on December 1, 1938, in Woodsboro, Texas, peacefully passed away on September 11, 2023, in Conroe, Tx. She was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Barbara leaves behind a loving family, including her children David Morgan and wife Bunny of Rockport, Tx, Rory and wife Niki of Temple, Tx, Lana Morgan Jones of Rockport, Tx, Wallace Argabright and wife Heather of Conroe, Tx. She had 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Tommy Williams, her brother Bubby Williams and wife Neva, her sisters Lois Williams McCann and Adabelle (Cookie) Anderson, and two children Wayne Ray Morgan and William Allen Morgan.
Barbara was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Conroe, and active with her Sunday School group. She was buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Refugio, Tx on Wednesday, Sept. 20th, at 2:00 p.m., where a graveside service was held for family and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at her church in Conroe, Tx.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334