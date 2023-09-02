No. 2 Refugio gets first win of season

The No. 2 Refugio Bobcats pulled away from the Corpus Christi London Pirates in the second quarter en route to a 55-10 non-district victory Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats (1-1) broke open a 7-7 tie in the second quarter by scoring 28 points before halftime to go into intermission with a 35-10 lead.
Refugio added 20 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
The loss dropped London to 1-1 on the season.
The Bobcats return to action on Sept. 8 when they host the Edna Cowboys at 7:30 p.m.
