WPD officers honored for life-saving heroics

The motto “To protect and serve” is used by police departments across the country. On April 2, Woodsboro police officers Russell Smith and Christina Cornish saved the life of a man who wanted them to do neither.
Smith, a sergeant, and Cornish, a patrol officer, rescued a man from a house fire in Woodsboro despite the man’s insistence to return inside the burning home.
On June 6, Smith and Cornish were the recipients of the Life Saving & Meritorious Action Award by the Town of Woodsboro.
The two officers responded to a call of a house fire in the 600 block of Pugh Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.
“Sergeant Smith was working the highway and I was patrolling the city, which is my normal duty,” Cornish said.
When Cornish arrived at the scene, she saw a corner of the house was engulfed in flames.
“When we walked up to the house, I could hear screaming and yelling,” Cornish said.
Smith kicked the front door down and he and Cornish were both hit with a gust of smoke.
“I could see there was a man next to the door,” Cornish said. “He had a blue, long-sleeve fishing shirt. I recognized him. He was standing, then he fell to the ground and was kind of crawling. Then he went down and was not moving.”
That’s when Smith and Cornish entered the house.
“When I first went in there, the smoke choked me,” Cornish said. “I wasn’t able to breathe. I ran back out to catch my breath. I was thinking if I couldn’t breathe, then he couldn’t breathe. We needed to get him out of there fast.”
“We made at least two attempts to get him, but were overcome by the smoke,” said Smith, who has over 30 years of law enforcement experience.
Cornish and Smith took deep breaths and went back into the burning home and were able to grab the man.
“I grabbed onto his shirt and I was hoping the shirt wouldn’t rip, because fishing shirts are so thin,” Cornish said.
Smith also had a grasp on the man’s shirt, and he and Cornish successfully dragged him safely out of the house. However, the man quickly got back up and tried to re-enter the burning home.
“He claimed his girlfriend was still in the house,” Cornish said. “He just kept yelling her name. We told him to stay where he was and we’d go see if anyone else was in the house, but he wouldn’t listen.”
When an ambulance arrived, Cornish and Smith forcefully escorted the man to the EMS personnel.
“Prior to us getting him to the ambulance, his girlfriend showed up,” Smith said. “So we were like, ‘OK. She’s not in there.’ ”
Smith stayed with the man while Cornish attempted to remove her patrol car, which was parked close to the advancing fire.
“The paramedics had the man in the ambulance,” Smith said. “I started dealing with crowd control and had my back to the ambulance. Next thing I know, he’s back out of the ambulance.”
Smith made the determination at that time to arrest the man on public intoxication charges.
“I tried to get him in custody as he was trying to get back in the house,” Smith said. “He never struck me, but was actively resisting arrest.”
“I heard the dispatcher say 801 (Smith) was requesting another unit,” Cornish said. “That sent chills up my spine. I ran back over to where he and the man were and I saw straight exhaustion on my sergeant’s face. I didn’t know that he had been fighting with the man to keep from going back into the house.”
Cornish and Smith instructed the man to get on the ground.
“He was not listening to our commands at all,” Cornish said.
Cornish had to use her taser on the man for her and Smith to cuff him.
“He started fighting again,” Cornish said. “I asked him if he wanted to be tased again. He said he didn’t, in so many words.”
Smith said the man apologized to him later at the refugio County Memorial Hospital emergency room.
“He seemed genuine,” Smith said. “I told him, ‘I appreciate that, but you’re still going to jail.’ ”
Cornish, who joined the Woodsboro PD in 2022, said the incident was the highlight of her short law enforcfement career.
“When I went home that night, I felt amazing,” Cornish said. “I never felt more exhilarated. Regardless of who he was, we still saved a life. We worked awesome together.”
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•