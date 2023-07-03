If 1570 was good enough for Nickolas Ellison, it was certainly good enough for Harvard University.
The Class of 2023 Woodsboro High School valedictorian scored in the top 1% of all students taking the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), which is the entrance exam used by most colleges and universities to make admissions decisions.
Ellison fell 30 points short of a perfect 1600 score, but was more than satisfied, nonetheless.
“I’m pretty happy with the score I did get,” said Ellison, who also scored in the top 1% with an American College Testing (ACT) score of 35, learned in March that he had been accepted to Harvard, which has a 4% acceptance rate of its applicants. He then went on to win six gold medals at the UIL Class 2A academic meet in May.
Ellison easily won the Class 2A overall science individual title with a score of 178. He beat his closest competitor by 60 points.
Ellison also won gold medals in the biology and physics competitions. He won the individual mathematics gold with a score of 342, which was the best among all classifications.
Ellison also won individual golds in number sense and calculator applications.
Ellison teamed with Rene Hernandez, Joel Garcia and Alexis Davis to take the silver medal in the mathematics team competition. Woodsboro’s number sense team of Ellison, Hernandez, Garcia and Luke Poland combined to win the silver medal.
“We worked pretty hard,” Ellison said of the WHS academic team. “I’m happy that we got second. The teams that got first had been consistent the past four years.”
Ellison collected over 200 medals during his four years competing in academic meets. He won 12 gold medals in state competitions.
Ellison said he has had a passion for mathematics since second grade.
“I love doing math, and I would do it on my own time outside of school,” Ellison said. “I would study a few grade levels ahead and just enjoy learning.”
As far as competitions, Ellison said he hated losing more than enjoyed winning.
“Losing was what really motivated me,” Ellison said. “That would make me want to work harder.”
A typical day for Ellison would be arriving at school at 6:40 a.m. and studying for UIL competitions until 7:40 a.m. He also studied for the competitions during four class periods each day and a 50-minute class period with teammates. Ellison would study at home from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and usually an hour or two more later in the evening.
“I just enjoy the feeling of learning new things,” Ellison said.
“Since seventh grade, we bought him some math books and he just went through those and was self-motivated to learn,” said Ellison’s mother, Tracey Ellison.
Ellison had originally planned on attending Rice University in Houston, but couldn’t pass up an opportunity to attend one of the world’s top academic institutions. He will make his first visit to the Ivy League school in Cambridge, Mass., in July.
“I’m super excited, but also nervous, though, having to move so far away,” said Ellison, who plans to major in mathematics and double-major in engineering. “It makes me feel super-proud about myself.”
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•