Woodsboro man sentenced to 10 years for tampering with evidence

Fred Autry, 68, of Woodsboro pleaded guilty to a tampering with evidence charge on July 31 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge Julie Bauknight.
Tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony, and Autry received the maximum sentence for the offense.
According to Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, while under investigation for other allegations, Autry retrieved a gun from his car during a dispute with a family member. The family member called 9-1-1 and, when law enforcement arrived, Autry was not in possession of the firearm.
Autry said the weapon was still in his car, according to Poynter. Woodsboro police officers and Refugio County Sheriff's Office deputies searched for the weapon, which was found close to where Autry was originally seen by the officers. The weapon was not in the car as Autry stated.
Autry was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
Poynter was the prosecutor in the case.
