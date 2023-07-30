Woodsboro man involved in rollover crash

A Woodsboro man was transported to a Refugio hospital Saturday after the truck he was driving rolled over on Farm-to-Market Road 3037 in Refugio County.
According to Sgt. Harold Mallory of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Garcia of Woodsboro was traveling at an unsafe speed while passing a vehicle. The 2013 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the roadway, went into a skid and then rolled over a barbed wire fence.
Garcia suffered only minor injuries, according to Mallory.
