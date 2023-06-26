Woodsboro ISD receives $1.35 million in JET grant funding

Woodsboro ISD was the recent recipient of $1.35 million in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants from the Texas Workforce Commission to assist its medical assistant and welding professions instruction with Del Mar College.
Woodsboro ISD was one of 12 Coastal Bend-area school districts to receive a combined 17 grants totalling $7,786.691. A $682,237 grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially train 76 WHS students in the occupation of medical assistant, and a $665,394 grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially train 76 students in the occupations of welding, cutting, soldering and brazing.
“We didn’t know we’d get both of them, but these are great opportunities for our kids,” Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers said.
The grant presentation was held on May 17 in Corpus Christi.
Other Coastal Bend school districts awarded JET grants were Alice ISD ($216,716), Aransas Pass ISD ($1,417,755), Aransas County ISD ($657,089), Bloomington ISD ($54,806), Brooks County ISD ($1,208,088), Corpus Christi ISD ($389,253), Gregory-Portland ISD ($164,554), Skidmore-Tynan ISD ($509,101), Tuloso-Midway ISD ($1,400,238), and West Oso ISD ($90,108).
Segers said Woodsboro ISD is purchasing the equipment.
“We are revamping the welding shop,” Segers said. “Most of the medical stuff is in, and we should hit the ground running next year with the full implementation of the products.”
