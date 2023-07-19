Whose park is it anyway?

The Portland City Council debated on July 5 the future of Portland’s Violet Andrews Park, as proposed expansions to the park could see public access lose priority as the city seeks to capitalize on being a growing hotspot for kiteboarders.
Anna Spooner from the engineering firm Anchor QEA LLC offered up three design concepts with focuses on recreation as well as preservation efforts.
The first concept offered a balance of accommodations to public use and kiteboarders, providing new bathroom facilities to both sides of the park, renovated playground equipment, trails, views of the water and multiple access points to the water for both kiteboarders and visitors coming to enjoy the park.
The second option was more focused on restoration of the environment, with less access space available for kiteboarders to set-up their equipment and no additional efforts towards water access points aside from the improved access for kiteboarders on the east side of the park.
The third option was introduced at the “preferred alternative,” and was meant to serve as a compromise between the first two. It provided only one bathroom on the west side of the park, with less focus on water access points for the public.
Council members John G. Sutton Jr and Bill T. Wilson II, as well as mayor pro tem Gary W. Moore, all voiced desires to see more beach access points for the public, as opposed to just kiteboarders. Additionally, all council members agreed limited parking remains a problem.
Mayor Cathy Skurow said they needed to focus on why they started the project to begin with: “How can we capitalize on the 9th best kiteboarding area in the world?”
Skurow mentioned the possibility of other shoreline locations in town possibly accommodating beach recreation opportunities to the public.
When asked if the city has any current plans regarding projects developing public beaches, assistant city manager Kathleen Weisenberger said: “Nothing in the works right now.”
A member of the public in attendance was unhappy about the proposed direction of the park, saying the council was prioritizing non-taxpayers over locals.
“What I’ve heard tonight is that the majority of you seem to favor expanding access within the park for kiteboarders over families in Portland,” Marvin Leary, local Portland resident, said. “I would ask you ‘how many of the kiteboarders that come down to the park actually live here?’ You know, pay property taxes, do most of their shopping here, buy insurance, go to the dry cleaners here, do all of those other things that all of us residents do? And I would say, practically none. They’re mostly out of town folks.”