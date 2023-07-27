A water boil order for Town of Bayside water customers was lifted Thursday.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Bayside public water system to issue a boil water notice after water pressure fell below acceptable levels.
"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July, 26,2023," the town published on its Facebook page.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•