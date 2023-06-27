Two 'cooling centers' being offered in Refugio

Two “cooling centers” have been designated in Refugio for those wishing to beat the South Texas heat.
With temperatures reaching triple digits in Refugio County, Emergency Management Coordinator Stephanie Blaschke and other county officials opted on June 20 to make the Williamson Senior Center and Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library available to people who do not have air conditioning or who are seeking relief from the hot temperatures.
The two “cooling centers” are available during their regular hours of operations.
The Williamson Senior Center, located at 414 N. Alamo Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. The Williamson Senior Center will accept people age 55 and over.
The Dennis M. O’Connor Library, located at 815 Commerce Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The library is available for all ages.
The library doesn’t permit plates of food. Small snacks and drinks are allowed.
Blaschke said this is the first time county facilities have offered to be “cooling centers.”
“Some people may not have power or they may not have air conditioning during these extreme temperatures,” Blaschke said.
According to Blaschke, there could possibly be more “cooling centers” established in the county if needed.
“We will stay in communication with the mayors to see if there is a need in their community,” Blaschke said.
Temperatures are expected to be in triple digits through most of July.
