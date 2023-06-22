Truck catches fire on U.S. Highway 77

The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a truck fire at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of the San Patricio and Refugio county line.
The cab of the box trailer truck owned by Team Logistics LLC was engulfed in flames when WVFD firefighters arrived at the scene.
The fire did not spread to the box trailer.
Firefighters from the Refugio VFD assisted along with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The northbound portion of the highway shut down for approximately 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.