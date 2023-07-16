Three killed in Refugio County crash identified

The three people killed in the Sunday morning two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 7 in Refugio County have been identified.
Dead at the scene were Jose Rivas, 39, of Houston; Christina Gonzalez, 37, of Humble; and Gonzalez's son.
The crash occurred in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 77 in northern Refugio County.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Harold Mallory, DPS was dispatched to the crash, which occurred near Vidaurri Road at 5:06 a.m.
Mallory said a white GMC truck struck a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, pushing the Silverado into the grassy median and causing it to roll over. Christina Gonzalez was ejected from the Silverado. The other two occupants of the Silverado were entrapped in the vehicle, which burst into flames. All three were pronounced dead.