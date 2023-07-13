The new epidemic

Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz was not surprised at all that seven businesses in Refugio County illegally sold e-cigarette products to minors during a sting operation on May 31.
Diaz had witnessed a growing number of Refugio ISD students vaping at all three campuses during the 2022-23 academic year.
“At the beginning of the school year, we saw a few vapes here and there with our youth,” Diaz said. “It was like this little cancer that started, especially at the junior high.”
Diaz said after about two or three months into the school year, the number of students disciplined for vaping noticeably increased.
“By the end of the school year, over 60 vaping incidents had been investigated,” Diaz said. “That was just for the junior high school.”
According to Diaz, an 11-year-old student at Refugio Elementary School was also caught vaping on campus.
“It was getting way out of hand,” Diaz said.
Jon Roberts, director of pediatric pulmonology at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi told the Refugio County Press that one vape pen can contain more nicotine than an entire pack of cigarettes.
“Once the kids are hooked, it’s difficult for them to stop,” Roberts said.
E-cigarettes were originally developed to wean smokers off of tobacco products.
“If used responsibly, vaping could be a terrific alternative to smoking and even a path to complete abstinence from all nicotine-containing products,” Roberts said. “However, the increased amounts of nicotine in e-cigs combined with atrocious marketing to teens and pre-teens through childish ads and flavor options have created this epidemic of young people becoming addicted to nicotine.”
“They have all kinds of flavors and shapes,” Diaz said. “They are adapting their products to what youth are attracted to.”
Diaz said the peach-flavored Juul vaping products seem to be the most popular with youth.
“These things range from about $25 to $40,” Diaz said.
The sting
Finally, with the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center leading the way, Refugio County law enforcement met on May 17 with a representative from the Texas Comptroller’s Office and elected county and city officials to address the growing vaping problem on school campuses.
“That was the first meeting we’ve ever had about vaping,” Diaz said. “After the meeting, all law enforcement stayed behind and we coordinated a sting operation.”
The Refugio and Woodsboro police departments, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office combined to hit 18 establishments that sold e-cigarette products in the county. Four under-age individuals were used during the operation. The minors ranged from ages 16 to 19.
The first establishment visited during the operation was in Refugio.
“They sold products one after the other to all four,” Diaz said. “It was two separate clerks. One sold the products three times, and the other sold the products one time.”
Diaz said the clerks didn’t ask the minors any questions.
“If we would have used a 14-year-old, I strongly believe that 14-year-old would have come out of there with product.”
The clerks selling the products to the minors received Class C misdemeanor citations.
Diaz said the establishments caught selling the products to minors were warned that they could lose their licenses to sell tobacco products if issued any more citations.
The cooperating individuals in the sting operation were compensated for their work.
“None of it cost anything to the taxpayers,” Diaz said. “The money came out of the department’s narcotics funds.”
Preparing for a new school year
Refugio ISD school resource officers may begin carrying metal detectors to be used in conducting vaping pen searches on students, according to Diaz.
“The schools are working toward getting the detectors,” Diaz said.
Roberts said he and his colleagues are very concerned about the vaping epidemic in youth.
“We have seen teens admitted to the hospital with direct lung injury, requiring oxygen, and left with long-term exercise intolerance,” Roberts said. “Psychologically, kids are suffering the side effects of nicotine and nicotine withdrawal when they try to stop, including irritability, becoming withdrawn, and falling grades.”
Diaz knows it won’t be easy to combat the epidemic, but is determined to greatly lower the number of investigations in the upcoming school year.
“This was just the beginning,” Diaz said when asked if there will be more sting operations. “We’re not going to be having the same problem next year at our schools.”
