Suspected human smuggler gets 15-year sentence for evading arrest/detention

A man suspected of human smuggling was sentenced to 15 years for evading arrest after pleading guilty to the charge on Monday, according to a news release from District Attorney Robert Lassman's office.
Aaron Canas failed to appear for his scheduled trial on June 22 to face the human smuggling charge. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
After the jury was qualified on Monday, Canas entered a plea of 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the crime of evading arrest/detention as a repeat felony defender, which is a second-degree felony.
