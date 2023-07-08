UT-Tyler’s Ochoa knows what he can do for encore next baseball season

Austin Ochoa had no idea why he was being congratulated after UT-Tyler’s 17-4 victory over Metro State on May 18 in the NCAA South Central Regional.
The Patriots’ third baseman went 3-for-5 with four runs scored, but didn’t realize his lone RBI in the game – his 64th of the season – had set a school mark.
“I didn’t even really know. I wasn’t really paying any attention to it,” Ochoa said of the school’s RBI record. “I was getting treatment done and they congratulated me. I didn’t know what they were talking about.”
The 64-RBI milestone was just one of a season-full of impressive accomplishments by Ochoa during his junior year at UT-Tyler.
Ochoa batted .374 and compiled hitting streaks of 13 and 15 games. His 13 home runs fell one short of the school record, which was set by teammate Keston Mason this past season.
Ochoa opened the 2023 season by going 1-for-3. After that game, his batting average never dipped below .348. He started the season batting .462 (18-for-39) in his first 11 games.
“I tried to stay consistent. That was one of my goals,” Ochoa said. “That’s what I did. I stayed around the .370-range for a while and I ended the season in that area as well.”
Ochoa’s record-breaking season at UT-Tyler was his first with the NCAA Division II school. Ochoa joined the Patriots last fall after transferring from UTSA, where he played a combined 44 games his freshman and sophomore seasons.
“The coaches made the transfer transition so easy,” Ochoa said. “I was as comfortable as I could be. I just love it here.
“In the fall, I wanted to show up for practice and I wanted to work. There was never a day when I was unhappy about showing up to the ballpark.”
Patriots head coach Brent Porche was not surprised at all with Ochoa’s immediate impact and record-breaking first year at UT-Tyler.
“We had seen him play since his high school days and knew what he was capable of,” Porsche said. “He was a tremendous asset to our program as a competition and a leader. We are looking forward to even bigger things from him next year. We are glad he is a Patriot. The Ochoas will always be a part of our UT Tyler baseball family.”
UT-Tyler finished with a 39-19 record after losing two of three games to Angelo State in the South Central Regional.
“The season ended too soon for us,” Ochoa said. “We were a very good ballclub. We had some really good guys, but we came up short at the end, a game away from going to the Super Regional. I think we would have had a really good chance, but that’s over with. We have a really good team coming back next year, on paper at least. That’s all we can look forward to now.”
Ochoa, who played through elbow problems much of the season, is taking a break from the game, but may join the Victoria Generals of the Texas Collegiate League in the second half of their season.
Ochoa said he wants one more chance at being UT-Tyler’s single-season record-holder for roundtrippers.
“I want to break my RBI record and the home run record,” Ochoa said. “I don’t know how I let that slip through my hands, but I did.”
