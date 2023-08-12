Refugio defense shines in scrimmage against Goliad

Jason Herring said he didn’t learn much about his team in Friday night’s scrimmage against the Goliad Tigers that he didn’t already know.
Herring did say, however, he hoped the rest of the high school football world took notice of the Bobcats’ defense.
“I’ve been telling everybody the defense is going to be the unsung hero,” Herring said after the Bobcats limited Goliad to a late touchdown and kept the Tigers on their side of the 50-yard line for most of the night. “We’re fast. We’re physical. We’re bigger than we’ve been the last few years.”
Jordan King had touchdown runs of 31 and 10 yards, and Zander Wills added a 19-yard TD run as Refugio managed to score three times on the Goliad defense, which returns 10 starters after allowing opponents just 11.1 points per game last season.
“Last year, we only scored once on their No. 1s and No. 2s,” Herring said of the two teams’ 2022 scrimmage. “We struggled moving the ball against them. Tonight, I think we rushed the ball very well. We still have to cut out all the nonsense, all the drama, and all the penalties.”
Refugio’s passing game struggled at times. Goliad’s Angel Hernandez intercepted a Kelan Brown pass.
“I’d like to see us be able to throw the ball down the field a little bit better,” Herring said. “I thought we did well in our play action, but we need to be able to stretch the field a little bit more. Of course, we’re not showing a lot. We’re going to be smart about it.”
The Bobcats, ranked No. 1 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s Class 2A Division I preseason poll, will scrimmage against Odem on Thursday in Refugio before opening the season at home on Aug. 25 against Hitchcock, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 3A Division I preseason poll.
The Bobcats host Corpus Christi London on Sept. 1 before meeting Edna (No. 3 in the 3A DI preseason rankings) in Refugio on Sept. 8.
“We have two huge games in the first three weeks of the season with Hitchcock and Edna. That’s just like playing Timpson in Week 1 and Week 3.”
