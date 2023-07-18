Refugio athletes begin workouts on July 31

The Refugio Bobcats will begin football two-a-day practices for grades 9-12 at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31.
Volleyball and cross country will also begin workouts on July 31.
Football athletes are asked to report at the fieldhouse by 7:15 a.m.
