Meacham soars to new heights

Anthony Meacham didn’t sense anything special about his jump while in mid-air before a raucous crowd on Dauphin Street in Mobile, Alabama, on July 15.
But after landing on the pad and looking up to see the bar still resting on the standards, the usually stoic Meacham leaped to his feet in celebration.
The former three-time state champion Woodsboro pole vaulter cleared a personal-record 17 feet, 10 inches to draw the applause from bar patrons and pole-vaulting fans alike at the Dauphin Street Vault.
“I was just in disbelief, because it wasn’t my best jump at all,” Meacham said. “I could have jumped a lot better. From a tactical standpoint, it just wasn’t my best. But it felt wonderful. I’m now trying to hit 18 feet before I go back to college.”
The Dauphin Street Vault features a full day of street vaulting in a block-party atmosphere. Over 200 vaulters from across the country compete before more than 2,000 spectators lined up and down the historic Mobile street.
“The atmosphere there is just amazing,” Meacham said. “A lot of the people don’t know anything about pole vaulting. They just walk around, go to bars and see a bunch of kids flying through the air. It’s exciting. They love it, so it always pushes us to do our best.”
Luke Winder, who has competed in the World Championships, won Meacham’s group by clearing a meet-record 18-2.5. Meacham finished fourth in his group.
Meacham’s previous personal-best was 17-8.5 at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in April. The Kansas freshman went on to qualify for the NCAA West Preliminaries, where he placed 37th.
“I wouldn’t say that I was happy with the way I jumped my freshman year, but I was happy I didn’t hurt myself,” Meacham said. “I stayed healthy throughout the year, which was one of the biggest steps for me.”
According to Meacham, his biggest challenge during his freshman season as a Jayhawk was adjusting to being a collegiate athlete.
“It was a new place with a new coach,” Meacham said. “It was a whole new aspect of doing things. I struggled to get used to everything at first, but I started getting better and actually started learning and doing things right. I think this next year is going to be really good, because I know what to expect. I feel it’s going to be a great year.”
Meacham said he hopes to take a more relaxed approach toward vaulting.
“Sometimes I put a lot of stress on myself,” Meacham said. “That’s why I don’t perform as well. I need to have fun doing something I like. It makes your whole day better and a lot easier to control.”
Meacham’s former teammate at Woodsboro, Layton Niemann, also competed at the Dauphin Street Vault. Niemann, who will be a junior this upcoming school year at Woodsboro High School, cleared 14-3 to finish second in his group.
UPDATE: Meacham cleared 18 feet to take second place at the MAC Vault National Championships on July 29 in Navasota.
