Mama knows best

Izac Canchola did not want to follow his mother’s advice.
When Izac was a youngster competing in summer track and field, Gloria Canchola suggested to her son that he try throwing the javelin.
“At first, I didn’t want to do it,” Izac recalled. “My mom told me I needed to do something that stood out from the shot put and discus.”
Finally, Gloria made Izac an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“She told me she would buy me a pair of shoes if I tried it and I’ve been throwing the javelin ever since,” Izac said.
Canchola soon learned that his mother knew best.
Canchola went on to win three AAU Junior Olympics titles in the event. After a successful high school shot put and discus career at Victoria St. Joseph and Refugio high schools, Canchola signed with Stephen F. Austin University to compete in the javelin and as a decathlete.
After overcoming a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sustained during his first collegiate meet and subsequent Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for 17 months, Canchola recently concluded his best season ever by winning the Western Athletic Conference javelin title with a throw of 66.29 meters (217.5 feet).
Canchola’s season-best mark of 69.02 meters (226.5 feet) qualified him for the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in Sacramento, Calif., where he finished 11th with a throw of 68.81 meters (225-9 feet) and secured a berth to the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin.
Canchola placed 23rd in Austin with a mark of 62.12 meters (203-10 feet).
“I’m kind of upset with how the season ended,” Canchola said. “I just didn’t compete how I wanted to at nationals. It was my best season ever and I still don’t feel like I did that much.”
Early success
It didn’t take Canchola very long at Stephen F. Austin to end his decathlon training.
“I hate running,” Canchola said with a laugh.
Canchola had to wait a year to make his collegiate debut as Stephen F. Austin chose not to compete during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
After finally competing in his first collegiate meet in the spring of 2021, Canchola felt a pain in his right (throwing) arm. It was learned after the meet that Canchola had torn his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).
“My trainers told me they were shutting me down for the season, but I told them I was good. I still wanted to compete,” Canchola said. “I told them Covid-19 took a year away from me and I wasn’t going to waste another one.”
Canchola competed through the pain and finished fifth at the Southland Conference meet with a mark of 67.13 meters (220-3 feet). Canchola was 11th at the NCAA West Preliminary in Indianapolis (68.81/225-9) and qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where he placed 22nd (62.44/204-10).
It took Canchola a while to reconcile with the javelin he threw when he injured his arm.
“For a little bit, I didn’t want to throw that javelin,” Canchola said. “I left that sucker in the shed for like a year and a half. I would throw every javelin but that one. I finally threw it once and it was all good from there.”
Tommy John surgery
Canchola underwent Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL and had to sit out the entire 2022 season. Seventeen months after having the surgery, Canchola was cleared to compete in December.
“Two weeks later, we had our Purple-White scrimmage and I opened up with a throw of 69.5 meters, which was about 3 meters past my PR (personal record),” Canchola said. “That was really great because that was the first time I really threw after the surgery.”
Canchola won the Ice Breaker Classic at UT-Tyler in March with a mark of 69.02 meters. He was seventh at the Texas Relays with a throw of 64.95 meters.
Canchola grew more confident with his restructured arm as the season went on.
“I only get to throw once a week at practice,” Canchola said. “I’m kind of on a pitch count like in baseball. This event tears your body up. At the beginning of the season, everyone is strong. But finishing the season strong is a whole other thing. Everyone’s body is messed up or tired by the end of the season.”
Canchola ended strong with the WAC title and by qualifying for the NCAA Track and Field Championships and competing with Gloria in attendance.
“I can finally say I am a conference champion,” Canchola said. “I made a post two years ago, the day of my surgery, that this starts Day 1 of something. I promised it wouldn’t be my last time at the national championships, and I made it back again. I’m so glad that happened, because I worked all year for it.”
Lofty goal
Canchola said he will likely take the summer off as he and his wife, SFA tennis player Armelle Canchola, will do some traveling. He also works in the clubhouse at the Crown Colony Country Club Golf Course and plans on lowering his 22 handicap.
Canchola has two years of college eligibility left and has set the goal of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic trials.
“I think I have a close enough mark to make the Olympic trials next year,” Canchola said. “I plan on throwing until the 2028 Olympics. Anytime I see athletes do well, I get emotional, so it’s my turn. I’ve put 17 years of my life into track. I want to keep going.”
