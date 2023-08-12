Lady Eagles go 2-0 on first day of tournament

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles downed the Runge Lady Jackets and Corpus Christi Wings Homeschool in pool play on Aug. 10 at the Woodsboro Lady Eagle Classic.
Rubi Esparza led Woodsboro against Runge with seven kills, eight assists, four digs and one service ace. Kira Meacham had four kills, three digs and one service ace.
Also leading the Lady Eagles were Jazlynn Garza with seven digs and two service aces; Aniya Zena with six assists; and Tonya Rodriguez with six digs, two kills and one service ace.
L’Emay Thompson had three kills against Wings. Zena added six assists and four service aces, and Meacham posted five service aces and three kills.
