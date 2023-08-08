Lady Eagles fall to Alice in three sets

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles fell to 0-2 on the season after a 25-15, 25-22, 25-15 loss to the Alice Lady Coyotes on Tuesday night in Alice.
A story and stats from the match are coming to STexasNews.com.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•
