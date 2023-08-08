Lady Eagles fall in three sets to Taft

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles opened their 2023 volleyball season Monday night with a 25-14, 25-6, 25-18 loss to the Taft Lady Greyhounds at the Eagle Dome.
Tonya Rodriguez had five kills and seven digs for the Lady Eagles. Jaclyn Garza added 10 digs and one service ace; Aniya Zena had six digs and two assists; Kira Meacham tallied six digs, two kills and one service ace; Rubi Esparza posted five digs, one kill and seven assists; Chayse Wernli recorded three digs, two kills and one assist.
"We played really slow the first two sets tonight," Woodsboro coach Amy Hall said. "The girls had better speed the third game. It was just too late. We are making too many hitting errors to be offensive right now. I am going to make some changes to our rotation to use some players more effectively."
The Lady Eagles return to action Friday when they travel to Louise for a 7 p.m. match against the Lady Hornets.
